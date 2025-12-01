Sri Lanka Navy confirms deaths of five personnel missing in Chalai Lagoon

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2025 - 9:55 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has announced that all five naval personnel who went missing during a flood response mission in the Chalai Lagoon have been found dead.

The group, which included the Officer-in-Charge of the Chalai Naval Sub-unit under SLNS Wettalekeni, entered the lagoon on Friday (November 28).

Their mission was to block rising floodwaters that were threatening the naval sub-unit as conditions in the area continued to worsen.

Shortly after they began the operation, communication with the team was lost, triggering an urgent search.

On Saturday (November 29), the Northern Naval Command deployed a special team to expand search efforts across both land and water.

Despite the intensified operation, the Navy later confirmed that all five personnel had died while carrying out their duties.

The Sri Lanka Navy has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and is expected to release further details as investigations continue.