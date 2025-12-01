Sri Lanka launches official website for cyclone disaster relief

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2025 - 8:00 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has launched an official national website called “Stand With Sri Lanka” to help coordinate worldwide financial support for people affected by the recent Cyclone Ditwah.

The platform, available at www.donate.gov.lk, allows anyone including the international community and Sri Lankans living overseas to make secure donations to government-approved bank accounts.

Cyclone Ditwah brought severe damage across many parts of the country. Thousands of families have been displaced, homes have been torn down, and basic needs such as food, clean water, and medical care have become difficult to access.

In response, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has opened verified accounts to support emergency relief efforts.

According to officials, every donation made through the website will be fully directed to government-coordinated relief operations.

Funds will be used to provide essential food supplies, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities to reduce health risks, emergency medical treatment, and temporary shelters for families who lost their homes.

Visitors to the website can find accurate bank details, official updates, and information on how their contributions are being used.

The government emphasizes that the platform ensures transparency and safety for all donors.

The launch of “Stand With Sri Lanka” aims to bring together global support as the country works to rebuild communities and assist those hit hardest by the disaster.