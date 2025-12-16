Six suspects arrested in Bulnewa house burglary, stolen Prado and cash recovered
Six suspects aged between 34 and 48 were arrested on December 14, 2025 in the Kurunegala, Mawathagama, and Wilgamuwa areas over a burglary in the Bulnewa area.
On the night of December 7, 2025, Galnewa Police launched an investigation after a house in Bulnewa was burglarized, with a Toyota Prado valued at Rs. 57,268,000, gold, cash, and mobile phones reported stolen.
The police recovered the stolen Prado abandoned in Meegalewa, Rs. 5,939,000 from the stolen cash, and other assets bought with the money.
Additionally, 10.3 grams of heroin, 10.25 grams of crystal meth (“ice”), 4 pairs of gloves, 4 masks, a motorcycle, a van, and a lorry were seized during the arrests.
The suspects, residents of Kurunegala, Nugegoda, Mawathagama, Melsiripura, and Kandy, were produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court on December 15, 2025 and remanded until December 18, 2025 for further investigations, which continue under the Galnewa Police.
