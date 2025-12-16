Pakistan donates humanitarian aid to support disaster relief in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 16, 2025 - 8:54 am

A consignment of humanitarian relief supplies donated by the Government of Pakistan for disaster relief in Sri Lanka was officially received yesterday (December 15) at the Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) of the Colombo Port.

The relief cargo was received on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka by the Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilake, and the Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

The shipment was formally handed over by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Colombo, Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz, representing the Government of Pakistan.

Dispatched under the coordination of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Prime Minister’s Office, the consignment comprises nearly 200 metric tonnes of humanitarian assistance aimed at supporting communities affected by recent disasters in Sri Lanka.

The relief shipment includes family tents, blankets, quilts, and bubble mats to provide immediate shelter and warmth for displaced families. It also contains life jackets, inflatable boats, and de-watering pumps, strengthening emergency response and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

To address health and nutritional needs, Pakistan has also donated medicines, milk powder, ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), mosquito nets, and camping lamps, ensuring essential medical and humanitarian support for vulnerable populations.

Pakistan’s timely assistance reflects the longstanding friendship and solidarity between the two countries and reaffirms its commitment to standing with Sri Lanka during times of need, while supporting ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The relief items will be distributed to affected areas in the coming days through relevant Sri Lankan authorities, in coordination with disaster management and humanitarian agencies.