Human trafficking to Oman: female suspect surrenders to CID

Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested a woman linked to human trafficking to Oman, after she surrendered to the CID today (November 21).

The CID said that it had been investigating her for several weeks, and she was not living at any of the four registered addresses.

Earlier, the local agent of the main suspect involved in human trafficking to Dubai and Oman was arrested by the CID yesterday (November 20) and was ordered to be remanded until December 01 after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the main suspect of the human trafficking ring through which Sri Lankan women were illegally sent to Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been remanded until November 24 following his arrest on November 19.

UPDATE – 05:35 PM: The female suspect arrested over her alleged involvement in the human trafficking racket to Oman, has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 300,000 each.