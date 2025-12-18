IGP orders action on Police officers linked to Asoka Ranwala accident

Investigations have revealed that several police officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and the Traffic OIC of the Sapugaskanda Police Station, failed to properly handle a road accident involving former Speaker and MP Asoka Ranwala.

The accident took place on December 11, 2025 near the Denimulla Junction on the road from Power House Junction to Galwala Junction, when MP Ranwala’s jeep hit the rear of a motorcycle and then collided head-on with an oncoming car as he tried to steer right.

A 25-year-old woman, her six-month-old infant, and a 55-year-old woman, who were in the car, were injured and hospitalized following the crash.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Traffic Division conducted an investigation under instructions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to examine whether the Sapugaskanda officers had followed proper procedures. The inquiry found that the OIC of the station, the Traffic OIC, and senior supervising officers had neglected their duties.

As a result, the IGP has directed the Police Special Investigation Unit to launch a preliminary investigation into the officers’ conduct and take appropriate disciplinary measures.