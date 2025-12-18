Sri Lanka welcomes over 90,000 tourists in early December 2025

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that over 90,000 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first two weeks of December 2025.

According to the authority, 93,031 tourists visited the country between December 1 and December 14, 2025. The majority of them were Indian nationals, totaling 21,156.

Significant numbers of tourists also arrived from countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

The SLTDA further stated that the total number of tourists who visited the country from January 1 to December 14, 2025, is 2,196,624.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Hearth told the Sri Lankan Parliament today (December 18) that efforts to brand Sri Lanka as a new tourist destination are underway, with tenders already called for proposals.

“We have already begun a dialogue with all stakeholders regarding a fresh branding of Sri Lanka. We will continue with it despite the exercise being costly,” the Minister said.