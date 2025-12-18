U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung highlights American support for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah
United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, praised American companies and institutions for aiding Sri Lanka’s recovery following Cyclone Ditwah.
She highlighted that Starlink is providing free internet service to new and existing customers through the end of December 2025 and has donated 145 Starlink units to help strengthen disaster response.
Additionally, Microsoft and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are joining forces to launch a program aimed at collecting accurate data on businesses and properties damaged by the cyclone.
Julie Chung said these efforts show the best of American innovation, partnership, and philanthropy in supporting Sri Lanka during this challenging time.
It’s encouraging to see American companies like @Starlink and @Microsoft, and higher education institutions like @MIT stepping up to support Sri Lanka’s recovery after Cyclone Ditwah. 🇺🇸 🇱🇰 Starlink is providing free service to new and existing customers through the end of…
— Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) December 18, 2025
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka welcomes over 90,000 tourists in early December 2025 December 18, 2025
- U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung highlights American support for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah December 18, 2025
- IGP orders action on Police officers linked to Asoka Ranwala accident December 18, 2025
- Work Assistant makes history with degree at University of Ruhuna December 18, 2025
- Indra Traders donates Rs. 100 Million to Rebuild Sri Lanka December 18, 2025