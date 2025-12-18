U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung highlights American support for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, praised American companies and institutions for aiding Sri Lanka’s recovery following Cyclone Ditwah.

She highlighted that Starlink is providing free internet service to new and existing customers through the end of December 2025 and has donated 145 Starlink units to help strengthen disaster response.

Additionally, Microsoft and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are joining forces to launch a program aimed at collecting accurate data on businesses and properties damaged by the cyclone.

Julie Chung said these efforts show the best of American innovation, partnership, and philanthropy in supporting Sri Lanka during this challenging time.