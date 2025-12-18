Work Assistant makes history with degree at University of Ruhuna

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 9:19 am

Mr. D.D. Priyantha Ranasinghe, a work assistant in the maintenance department, has made history as the first entry-level staff member at the University of Ruhuna to earn a university degree.

Mr. Ranasinghe, the eldest son of a resident from Gandarawatta in Dondra (Devinuwara), grew up near the university and completed his school education at Thalpawila Central College. In 2001, he sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination in the Arts stream, earning two distinctions and one ordinary pass. Despite his achievements, he was unable to gain admission to a university at that time.

Determined to pursue higher education, he registered in 2002 as an external student at the University of Ruhuna. However, his studies were interrupted by unforeseen circumstances, and his external degree registration formally concluded in 2017.

In 2018, Mr. Ranasinghe joined the university as a work assistant in the maintenance department. Encouraged by colleagues who were aware of his educational ambitions, he renewed his external degree registration and went on to successfully complete his degree.