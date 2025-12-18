Indra Traders donates Rs. 100 Million to Rebuild Sri Lanka

Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd has made a financial contribution of Rs. 100 million to the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The cheque was formally handed over by Mr. Indra Silva, Founder and Chairman of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon (December 17).

Members of the Board of Directors of Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Rushanka Silva and Mr. Hashindra Silva along with General Manager Ms. Sachini Silva, were also present on the occasion.