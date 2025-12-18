Renovated SERRIC Sensory Garden opens for children of military families

The renovated children’s park and new Sensory Garden at the Senehasa Education, Resource, Research and Information Centre (SERRIC), which strengthen care and therapy services for children with special needs from military families, were inaugurated yesterday (December 17) by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).



The Sensory Garden has been designed to safely stimulate the five senses through interactive features. It will support children’s cognitive development, motor skills, and emotional well-being in an engaging outdoor setting. The project reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to providing holistic care for children with special needs from service personnel families.

SERRIC provides specialised education and care for children with special needs, with a focus on those from military families. The newly established facility was renovated by the Sri Lanka Air Force and is expected to further improve the centre’s developmental and therapeutic services.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Minister praised the dedication of the Commandant and staff of SERRIC and reaffirmed the government’s continued support for the centre’s important work.

The event was attended by the Commander of the Air Force, the President of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, and members of the SERRIC staff.