Sri Lanka rescues and repatriates 25 nationals trafficked in cybercrime centers in Myanmar

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 7:54 am

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok, working closely with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Myanmar, has successfully rescued and repatriated 25 Sri Lankan nationals who were trafficked into cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar, with their safe return to Sri Lanka completed on December 16, 2025.

The rescue and return were carried out through coordinated diplomatic and operational efforts involving the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Thailand and the active support of relevant Thai authorities. As part of the process, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, together with Embassy officials, engaged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Social Development, the National Security Council, Tak Province authorities, and Immigration authorities of Thailand to secure necessary clearances and ensure an orderly and safe return.

The Mission expressed its sincere appreciation to the Governments of Thailand and Myanmar for their cooperation and assistance in this humanitarian effort. It also acknowledged the valuable support provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Thailand and Sri Lanka, as well as international non-governmental organizations based in the Mae Sot area of Thailand, particularly for assistance with international air travel and other logistical arrangements.

The successful operation reflects Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to protecting its citizens overseas and strengthening cooperation with regional partners to address human trafficking and related crimes.