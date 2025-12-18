Police Sergeant arrested for taking Rs. 3,200 bribe to return driving licence in Chilaw

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2025 - 7:05 am

A Police Sergeant serving as the Acting Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) at the Chilaw Headquarters Police Station was arrested on December 17, 2025 for allegedly accepting a Rs. 3,200 bribe to return a motorcyclist’s driving licence without taking legal action.

The arrest followed a complaint made by a resident of the Eththala area in connection with a traffic incident recorded on November 19, 2025. The case involved the complainant’s motorcycle signal lights being inoperative.

Although the police had taken the complainant’s driving licence into custody, no further action was taken under the relevant legal provisions.

According to the complaint, a bribe of Rs. 2,200 was initially demanded to return the licence without legal proceedings. On December 17, 2025, an additional Rs. 1,000 was demanded, increasing the total bribe to Rs. 3,200. The amount was allegedly solicited and accepted by the officer.

Based on these allegations, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the suspect yesterday (December 17) at around 4:10 PM near the main entrance of the Chilaw Police Station.

The arrested Police Sergeant is due to be produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.