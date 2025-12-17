Sri Lanka Army Engineers restore connectivity following Nayaru bridge collapse

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2025 - 6:12 pm

Sri Lanka Army Engineers have restored essential connectivity following the complete collapse of the Nayaru main bridge in Mullaitivu, which was severely damaged by intense flooding caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The collapse of the bridge disrupted vehicular movement along key routes, including the Mullaitivu–Welioya, Mullaitivu–Trincomalee, and Mullaitivu–Kokkilai roads, causing significant inconvenience to the public and isolating several communities.

In response, Army Engineer troops carried out urgent repair and bridging operations under challenging conditions. A Compact 100 heavy bridge, spanning 120 feet with 12 bays and providing two-way access, was installed to restore safe passage.

The timely intervention by the Army has re-established mobility in this northern part of the island, bringing much-needed relief to the affected population.