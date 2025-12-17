China pledges full support for Sri Lanka’s recovery after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 17, 2025 - 3:10 pm

China has pledged its fullest support to Sri Lanka’s efforts to rebuild public life after the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with senior Chinese leader Wang Dongming expressing confidence that the country will return to normal swiftly under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s leadership.

The assurance was given by Wang Dongming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, when he met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (December 17) during an official visit to Sri Lanka.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, Wang Dongming expressed deep sorrow over the severe disaster faced by Sri Lanka due to the cyclone. He said China acted immediately to provide relief assistance to the affected Sri Lankan people and reiterated China’s strong commitment to stand with Sri Lanka during this difficult period.

He also stated that the purpose of the visit was to further strengthen the long-standing economic, cultural, and diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked the Vice Chairman and the Chinese delegation for visiting Sri Lanka at a challenging time. He expressed sincere appreciation for China’s continued support, including material and financial assistance provided for disaster relief operations.

The President also informed the delegation that he would request the Chinese Government, including President Xi Jinping, to extend technical assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of the severely damaged railway network.

During the discussion, President Dissanayake briefed the Chinese delegation on the current disaster situation and the government’s reconstruction program. He explained that the government’s first priority was rescuing affected people, relocating them to safe areas, and ensuring access to essential needs such as food and healthcare. He added that a structured program is now in place to restore livelihoods and bring normalcy back to affected communities.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, and other members of the Chinese delegation were also present at the meeting. Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and several senior officials.