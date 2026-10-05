IMF reaches staff-level agreement on Sri Lanka’s seventh EFF review

Posted by Onlanka News on October 5, 2026 - 9:29 am

Sri Lanka has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the seventh review of its Extended Fund Facility programme, which could unlock about US$345 million after IMF Executive Board approval.

The IMF said the agreement was reached following discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on economic policies needed to complete the seventh review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

The IMF team also concluded discussions under the 2026 Article IV Consultation.

Sri Lanka’s EFF programme was approved by the IMF Executive Board on March 20, 2023, for a total amount of SDR 2.3 billion, equivalent to about US$3 billion.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. Before that, the Minister of Finance must present the 2027 Budget to Parliament in line with programme parameters, while the financing assurances review must also be completed.

The financing assurances review will confirm financing contributions from multilateral partners and assess whether adequate progress has been made on debt restructuring.

Once the seventh review is completed, Sri Lanka would gain access to SDR 254 million, or about US$345 million. This would bring total IMF financial support disbursed under the programme to SDR 2.032 billion, equivalent to about US$2.7 billion.

The IMF said Sri Lanka’s economy had remained resilient despite successive shocks. The economy expanded by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026, marking 11 consecutive quarters of growth.

Headline inflation stood at 8 percent year-on-year in September, while gross official reserves increased to US$6.9 billion by the end of August 2026.

The IMF also noted that Sri Lankan banks remain well capitalised and profitable, fiscal performance during the first half of 2026 was strong, and debt restructuring is largely complete.

However, the IMF warned that Sri Lanka continues to face downside risks from uncertainty over the duration and intensity of the war in the Middle East, global trade policy developments and the possible impact of El Niño.

It said Sri Lanka must continue prudent economic policies and reforms to protect the progress already achieved and maintain macroeconomic stability.

The IMF said that if the Middle East conflict continues for a prolonged period, domestic fuel prices should be allowed to adjust in line with international prices while maintaining cost-recovery energy pricing.

At the same time, support for vulnerable groups should be targeted, included in the Budget, carefully costed and limited in duration to avoid damaging fiscal and debt sustainability.

The IMF also called for better use of poverty-targeted cash transfers and stronger social safety nets to protect vulnerable people from economic shocks.

It said monetary policy should be ready to tighten if the Middle East conflict causes stronger secondary inflationary pressures.

The IMF stressed the importance of continuing broader reforms, including developing a medium-term revenue strategy, improving the efficiency and fairness of the tax system and strengthening public investment management.

It also called for faster implementation of capital spending, including recovery and reconstruction work linked to Cyclone Ditwah.

According to the IMF, greater exchange rate flexibility remains important for absorbing external shocks and building foreign reserves.

The Fund also stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption legal framework and improving public trust.

It said stronger and more inclusive economic growth would require trade liberalisation, modernisation of business and labour regulations, wider access to finance, development of digital public infrastructure and efforts to close infrastructure gaps.

The IMF team visited Sri Lanka from September 10 to 23, 2026, and later held virtual discussions with Central Bank Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Treasury Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa and other senior officials to finalise the staff-level agreement.