Gnanasara thera remanded until October 5, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on October 4, 2026 - 3:40 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered that Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, who was arrested while warrants were outstanding against him, be remanded until tomorrow (October 5).

Gnanasara Thera, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at the Thiniyawala Aranya Senasanaya in Kalutara yesterday (October 3).

The court also directed that steps be taken to produce him before the Court of Appeal tomorrow.

Officers of the Colombo Crimes Division produced Gnanasara Thera before the court today (October 4).