Police shootout in Kosgoda during raid on suspected murder plot

Posted by Onlanka News on October 4, 2026 - 6:30 am

Police opened fire and injured a suspect during a raid in Kosgoda on October 3, 2026, targeting a group allegedly preparing to kill four people.

Officers of the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Unit had received information that the suspects were staying at a house in the Akadegoda area within the Kosgoda Police Division. Acting on the information, a team of officers surrounded the house that night.

During the raid, one suspect who saw the police opened fire at the officers. Police returned fire, injuring the suspect. Another suspect at the house was arrested, while a third suspect fled the area.

Police searched the house and recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition, a revolver with six rounds, another 9mm magazine with six rounds, and a foreign-manufactured hand grenade.

Officers also seized a motorcycle fitted with false number plates that had allegedly been prepared for use in a crime, along with a three-wheeler.

The injured suspect was admitted to Balapitiya Hospital.

The two suspects taken into police custody are aged 32 and 33 and are residents of the Maha Induruwa area.

The arrested suspect and the seized property were later handed over to Kosgoda Police.

Kosgoda Police and the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Unit are conducting further investigations.