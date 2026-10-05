Peradeniya-Colombo Fort express train derails after rocks and soil fall on track

Posted by Onlanka News on October 5, 2026 - 7:30 am

An express train travelling from Peradeniya to Colombo Fort derailed between Gangoda and Kadigamuwa this morning (October 5) after rocks and soil fell onto the railway track.

The accident occurred at around 4:40 AM, causing delays to all train services on the Up-country railway line.

No passengers were injured in the derailment.

The location had not previously experienced a landslide or been identified as an area at risk of landslides. However, following rain last night (October 4), rocks and soil suddenly fell onto the railway track, leading to the accident.

The front section of the train was damaged after it struck the fallen soil and a rock.

Train driver D.A.P. Sendanayake said a mound of soil had fallen across the track and was seen only when the train was less than 10 metres away.

He said the train struck the mound of soil and was thrown off the track before hitting a rock, which caused further damage to the front of the train.

Urgent work is now underway to clear and restore the railway line as soon as possible and resume normal train services.