Implement decision to use organic fertilizer despite challenges – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told people’s representatives to move forward and implement the decision to use organic fertilizer despite challenges posed during the transition period.

The “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” National Policy Framework affirms that in order to produce a healthy and productive citizenry, the government must ensure the right of the people to access a non-toxic and balanced diet. To achieve this objective the government has taken measures to ensure that only organic fertilizer would be used in the agriculture sector in the country in the future. President Rajapaksa emphasised that the programme should be implemented for the benefit of future generations, notwithstanding criticisms from some sections of society. Despite attempts to create a shortage, sufficient fertilizer has been imported until the next season. Therefore, all cultivation activities can be carried out without any hindrance, the President said.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held with the Chairmen of the District Development Committees, at the Presidential Secretariat, on Monday (7).

The move towards organic agriculture is not a sudden decision by the government. The government’s position on this was clearly set out in the “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” policy statement as well as in the last budget. But the failure to apprise farmers in this regard has led to create an undue fear among farmers. There is great potential in Sri Lanka for organic fertilizer agriculture. The President also stated that it is the policy of the government to provide maximum relief to the farmers to manage the difficult situations they face during the transition period.

Due to the inclination of the farmer to use chemical fertilizers for several decades, it has resulted in an increase in the number of people living with non-communicable diseases. Minister Douglas Devananda, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and a group of Ministry Secretaries were also present at the occasion.

(Source: Daily News)