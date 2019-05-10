Intelligence exchange among friendly countries can help ensure the national security of their respective nations, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz has said.

She stated this calling on Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa last evening (09).

Exchanging intelligence information with other nations close to the US in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, resulted in strengthening the country’s national security, Ambassador Teplitz recalled.

Conveying the condolences of the government of the United States for the barbaric terror attacks on Easter Sunday, the ambassador assured the readiness of the US to render assistance of any kind to Sri Lankan government.

Parliamentarians Keheliya Rambukwella, D.V. Chanaka, former Foreign Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris has joined this meeting.

(Ada Derana)



