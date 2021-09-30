Inter-provincial travels to be restricted even after curfew lifts

Inter-provincial travel restrictions will continue to remain in place despite the lifting of the quarantine curfew at 04:00 a.m. tomorrow (01), said Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

The Army Commander stated that the President had given the relevant instructions and the new health guidelines would be announced later today (September 30).

Although the curfew is lifted tomorrow, it is expected that the public will act wisely as a large number of infections are still reported, General Silva said.

The Army Commander mentioned this to journalists following an event at the Jumma Mosque in Colpetty this morning.