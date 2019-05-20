May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

JVP to bring no-confidence motion against government

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will be handing over a no-confidence motion against the government, said the JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the relevant no-confidence motion will be handed over to the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, tomorrow (21), Dissanayake stated.