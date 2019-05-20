JVP to bring no-confidence motion against government
Posted in Local News
Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will be handing over a no-confidence motion against the government, said the JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Accordingly, the relevant no-confidence motion will be handed over to the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, tomorrow (21), Dissanayake stated.
Excellent idea mate,
Hope you succeed,
Spekaer Karuwela Jayasuriya will knock it back.
He has nothing underneath his white sarong!