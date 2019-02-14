A close accomplice of underworld figure Kanjipani Imran was arrested by the STF yesterday (13) afternoon, in Maligawatte, Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Mohammed Nissar Mohammed Asfer. It was further said that the suspect was the caretaker of a building that had belonged to Imran. The Police further suspects that this building was a property purchased through money earned from the illegal drug trade.

Imran was arrested along with drug kingpin Makandure Madush and several other prominent underworld figures in a hotel in Dubai recently. Investigations on Madush, Imran and other suspects nabbed so far, are still ongoing.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Ranmini Gunasekara)