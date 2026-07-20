Kuranchantivu salt pan to resume operations after decades

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 20, 2026 - 1:57 pm

The National Salt Limited is preparing to restart operations at the Kuranchantivu natural salt pan after several decades, with the project expected to create around 300 direct jobs.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe announced the plans in a Facebook post published today (July 20).

Under the first phase, salt production activities are expected to begin across an area of about 50 acres.

Salt beds have already been prepared on approximately six acres of the site. The salt currently produced there is being supplied to the Elephant Pass table salt production factory.

The company also plans to begin producing Pure Vacuum Dried (PVD) salt as a new product.

The Kuranchantivu site covers approximately 1,100 acres. According to the Deputy Minister, the land offers opportunities not only for large-scale salt production but also for energy generation.