SriLankan Airlines suspends Kuwait flights until July 26

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 21, 2026 - 9:16 am

SriLankan Airlines has suspended its flights to Kuwait from July 20 to July 26, 2026, due to the escalating military situation in the Middle East, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka announced.

Passengers seeking further information may contact the 1979 hotline or call +94 11 777 1979.

They may also send a WhatsApp message to +94 74 444 1979 or visit the official SriLankan Airlines website.