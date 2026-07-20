Sri Lanka calls for equal voice for developing nations in global AI governance

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 20, 2026 - 2:37 pm

Sri Lanka has called for developing countries to be given an equal voice in shaping global artificial intelligence governance, warning that their exclusion could widen inequalities between nations.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eng. Eranga Weeraratne made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at a diplomatic-level forum held alongside the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China.

The forum, held under the theme “AI Partnership for a Brighter Future,” brought together digital ministers and leading experts from around the world.

Representatives discussed the current state of digital infrastructure in their countries, the development of artificial intelligence and the importance of international cooperation.

Weeraratne said AI is already reshaping governments and economies worldwide. Therefore, developing countries must have an equal voice when the global framework for governing AI is prepared.

He said the main question is no longer whether AI will transform society, but whether its benefits will be shared fairly or whether it will widen the gap between countries that create the rules and those expected to follow them.

The Deputy Minister said countries of the Global South should be included at the decision-making table from the beginning, instead of being informed only after decisions have been made.

He added that AI could become a genuine global partnership only if its governing principles were jointly developed through international collaboration.

Weeraratne also outlined Sri Lanka’s efforts to support the responsible development and use of AI. He said the country had built a strong digital foundation and sovereign digital infrastructure over the past two years through the DIGIECON 2030 National Digital Economy initiative.

He said the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) platform, which provides a foundation for secure AI-enabled services, had already been established.

The Government also plans to establish a National AI Institute in the near future to strengthen Sri Lanka’s capacity in AI research, ethics and policymaking.

Weeraratne said every country should retain control over its own data and digital infrastructure while ensuring that its systems can work with AI systems worldwide.

He also stressed that developing countries must be provided with the necessary technical capacity to implement global AI safety regulations effectively.

The success of an AI system should be measured not only by its technological advancement but also by how far it improves the lives of ordinary people, he said.

Sumudu Ratnayaka, Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, also represented Sri Lanka at the event, together with diplomatic representatives from countries across the region.