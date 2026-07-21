Sri Lanka dengue cases reach 77,028 with 56 deaths in 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 21, 2026 - 10:52 am

Sri Lanka recorded 77,028 dengue cases and 56 deaths in 2026 by midnight on July 20, 2026 with the Western Province accounting for more than half of all reported cases.

Statistics released by the National Dengue Control Unit show that the case fatality rate for the year stands at 0.07%.

A total of 21,650 cases were reported during the first 20 days of July, slightly higher than the 21,537 cases recorded throughout June. The country recorded 8,590 cases in May, 5,651 in April, 6,013 in March, 5,721 in February and 7,866 in January.

Gampaha recorded the highest number of cases among the listed districts and units, with 16,164 cases, representing 20.98% of the national total. Colombo followed with 15,314 cases, or 19.88%.

Matara recorded 5,411 cases, Kandy 5,168, Kalutara 5,063, Ratnapura 4,339 and Galle 4,315. The Colombo Municipal Council area recorded 3,106 cases.

Hambantota reported 2,141 cases, Kurunegala 2,111, Kegalle 2,098, Puttalam 1,597, Batticaloa 1,329 and Badulla 1,082.

The remaining figures were Monaragala with 974 cases, NIHS with 926, Kalmunai with 887, Jaffna with 813, Matale with 802, Anuradhapura with 740, Polonnaruwa with 623, Trincomalee with 615, Ampara with 549 and Nuwara Eliya with 522.

Lower numbers were reported from Vavuniya with 131 cases, Mannar with 85, Kilinochchi with 75 and Mullaitivu with 48.

At provincial level, the Western Province recorded 40,573 cases, accounting for 52.67% of the total. The Southern Province reported 11,867 cases, or 15.41%, followed by the Central Province with 6,492 cases and Sabaragamuwa Province with 6,437.

The North Western Province recorded 3,708 cases, the Eastern Province 3,380, Uva Province 2,056, the North Central Province 1,363 and the Northern Province 1,152.

The report also identified 162 high-risk Medical Officer of Health areas during Week 28 of 2026. It listed an average midnight total of 2,652 for the same week.