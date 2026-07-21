Five killed in fire at Homagama helmet factory

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 21, 2026 - 2:30 pm

Five people have died in a fire at a safety helmet manufacturing factory in the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama, where more than 80 employees were reportedly present at the time.

The fire broke out suddenly this morning (July 21, 2026), within the Homagama Police Division.

After receiving information about the incident, Homagama Police and emergency teams responded to the scene.

Fire engines from the Horana Urban Council, Kotte Municipal Council, Colombo Municipal Council and the Sri Lanka Air Force were deployed to bring the fire under control.

Police said the identities of the five people who died have not yet been established.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.