Fire breaks out at helmet factory in Homagama

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 21, 2026 - 10:20 am

A fire broke out at a helmet manufacturing factory in the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama this morning (July 21).

Residents said thick black smoke from the fire had covered the surrounding area.

Police said the fire was continuing to spread.

The Kotte Municipal Council Fire Brigade was being called in to bring the fire under control.

UPDATE – 01:00 PM: Five people have died in a fire at a safety helmet manufacturing factory in the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama, according to Homagama Police.

Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control, while search operations are continuing to locate anyone who may be trapped inside.

The fire broke out this morning (July 21), when more than 80 employees were reportedly at the factory.

Operations are underway to determine whether any workers remain trapped.