May 8, 2022

Lanka IOC limits pumping fuel for light vehicles

Lanka Indian oil company - LIOC

Issuing fuel for vehicles will be limited at filling stations from tomorrow, the Lanka IOC said.

They said fuel will only be issued for Rs. 2,000 for Motorcycles, Rs. 3,000 for three-wheelers and Rs. 8,000 for Cars, Vans, Jeeps.

Accordingly, the limits are as follows:

Motorcycles – Rs.2000/-
Three-Wheelers – Rs.3000/-
Cars, Vans, Jeeps – Rs.8000/-

However, this does not apply to Buses, Lorries and Commercial vehicles, the chairman said.

