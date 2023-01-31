Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next Presidential Election

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said he would contest the next presidential election with the support of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He made this announcement today (January 31) while addressing a media briefing at the SLFP headquarters.

“I will not back down from anything. I’m not afraid of any conspiracy. I respect the law and the court. I will contest for the next Presidential election with the support of the SLFP no matter what troubles were given,” he said.