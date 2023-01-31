President instructs public officers to refrain from using credit services

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed all public officers to refrain from obtaining goods and services on credit basis.

The Head of State conveyed this in a note to the Cabinet, warning that any officer who violates this directive will be held personally responsible for any such expenditure, The President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The PMD added that President Wickremesinghe had notified the Cabinet of Ministers that the government revenue for January is far below the monthly expenditure estimates and the Treasury is facing difficulties to meet all current expenditures, except payments for salaries, pensions, welfare, pharmaceuticals and debt servicing.

Therefore the President has instructed all Ministers and state officials to curtail government expenditure.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said this morning that the President has issued a number of directives in order to limit the expenses of the government.

The directives have been issued to public representatives and state employees, considering the current economic climate in the country.