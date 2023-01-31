Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

Wasantha Mudalige who was in remand custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has been released by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis held that charges levelled under PTA are not applicable to Wasantha Mudalige.

The Magistrate further said the prosecution has created evidence to misuse the provisions of the PTA.

However he will return to remand custody for other pending cases filed against him.

Wasantha Mudalige was arrested in August 2022 under the emergency regulations and was held for 89 days under the provisions of the PTA, and later on 21st November 2022 was moved to remand custody.