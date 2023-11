Minister directs to handover Viharamahadevi Park’s administration to Colombo Municipal Council

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing Prasanna Ranatunga has directed the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to transfer the administration of the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo 07, to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).