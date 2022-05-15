Ministry of Defence investigates reports on planned LTTE attack

Indian intelligence services inform Sri Lanka that investigations will be carried out with regards to an Indian newspaper publishing a report that the LTTE is planning to launch an attack.

The Hindu newspaper in India has published a report on 13 May 2022 quoting Indian intelligence that the LTTE is planning to launch an attack in Sri Lanka on May 18.

After inquiring with regard to the above information by the Sri Lankan intelligence services from the Indian intelligence services, it has been informed that this information has been given as general information and further action will be taken in this regard.

The Defence Ministry issuing a statement said, all information received by the intelligence and security forces in connection with national security will be duly investigated.

It added that further steps will be taken to strengthen security in Sri Lanka.

