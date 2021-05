More areas in five districts under isolation

Several more areas in Colombo, Kalutara, Ratanpura, Gampaha and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced today this morning (May 04).

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District:

Villora Watta in Moratumulla

Nuwara-Eliya District:

Ingentre Grama Niladhari Division

Fordayas Watta Grama Niladhari Division

Gampaha District:

Eldeniya Church Road

Ranaviru Dharmasiri Mawatha

Ratnapura District:

Gangulwitiya Grama Niladhari Division

Pothupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division

Hapugoda Grama Niladhari Division

Kalutara District:

Bombuwela Grama Niladhari Division