A list containing the names of 704 CID officers was submitted to the Immigration and Emigration Department yesterday morning barring them from travelling overseas.

The Immigration and Emigration Department sources said it was in the process of computerisng the data pertaining to the officers on the list submitted by the CID.

CID Chief Inspector Nishantha Silva left for Switzerland with his family from the BIA on a flight that left the country on Sunday at 12.50 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has directed the CID to submit a report on CID Chief Inspector Adrian Nishantha Silva leaving the country without obtaining permission from the department.

While working as OIC of the Organised Crime Investigations Unit of the CID, Silva left for Switzerland with his family on Sunday afternoon via the BIA.

Police said that if one of their officers had to travel overseas on official duty or otherwise, he or she had to obtain permission from the Ministry Secretary, but CI Silva had not fulfilled the requirement.

According to police, there had been complaints from various quarters that the particular officer had been partial in his investigations and they were conducted in an unjustifiable manner during the last four years.

Sources said in that his superiors however had not taken any action or initiated disciplinary action against Silva.

