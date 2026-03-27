Motor Traffic Chief arrested by CID
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 11:29 pm
Kamal Amarasinghe, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, was arrested today (March 27) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into an irregularity related to vehicle registration.
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