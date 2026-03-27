Mar 27 2026 March 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 NoComment

Motor Traffic Chief arrested by CID

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 11:29 pm

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Kamal Amarasinghe, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, was arrested today (March 27) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into an irregularity related to vehicle registration.

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