Sri Lanka Navy rescues sick crew member from Chinese vessel

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2026 - 8:52 am

Sri Lanka Navy carried out an emergency medical evacuation of a crew member from a Chinese-flagged vessel on March 27, 2026, after the ship reported a health emergency while sailing about 700 nautical miles from Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region.

With the coordination of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo, the Navy responded immediately after receiving the urgent distress call about the crew member’s condition.

The vessel was at sea and passing close to Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region when the emergency was reported. Following the alert, MRCC Colombo coordinated the vessel’s movement towards the Offshore Patrol Limits (OPL) off Galle.

During the operation, the Navy provided important initial medical advice to the ship’s crew and sent a naval craft from the Southern Naval Command to bring the patient ashore.

The crew member was brought to land on the morning of March 27 and was then referred to a private hospital in Galle for treatment. This was arranged by the Navy in coordination with the vessel’s local agent.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it continues to remain alert, together with MRCC Colombo, to assist maritime and fishing communities in distress within Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region.