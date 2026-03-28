Sri Lanka to launch new railway ticketing system

Posted by Editor on March 28, 2026 - 10:38 am

Sri Lanka plans to introduce a new railway ticketing system at all stations, starting with a pilot run in April on the Kelani Valley line, with the full project expected to be completed within this year.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said the new system will replace the old railway tickets now being used and will also include the equipment needed to check and verify tickets.

He said that under the CSRP project, the facility to obtain train tickets online already exists. Building on that, the government is now preparing to introduce a broader ticketing system for railway stations across the country.

As a pilot project, the new program is scheduled to begin for a few days in April at several railway stations on the Kelani Valley line. These stations are Narahenpita, Nugegoda, Makumbura, Homagama, and Padukka.

According to the plan, the authorities will first study the problems and issues identified during this pilot stage. After that, the system is expected to be introduced at all stations on the Kelani Valley line before being expanded to other railway lines across Sri Lanka.

During the inspection visit, it was also stressed that the project should be finished within this year.

Officials also discussed adding more features to make the service easier and more convenient for passengers.