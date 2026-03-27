Supreme Court orders Keheliya to pay Rs. 75 Million over illegal drug purchase

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 1:36 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled that former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and several other officials violated fundamental rights by buying medical supplies from an unregistered company outside proper procurement procedures under the Indian credit scheme in 2022.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court ordered Keheliya Rambukwella to pay Rs. 75 million to the Government of Sri Lanka from his personal funds.

The court also directed former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta to pay Rs. 50 million. Former National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) Chairman Professor S.D. Jayaratne was also ordered to pay Rs. 50 million to the government.

In addition, NMRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vijith Gunasekera and former Deputy Director of the Medical Supplies Division Dr. Thushitha Sudarshana were each ordered to pay Rs. 50 million as compensation to the government.

The ruling was delivered by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

The case was heard following a fundamental rights petition filed by two parties, including Transparency International Sri Lanka.