Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody faces corruption charges

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 11:23 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody, was served with an indictment today (March 27) before the Colombo High Court in connection with a corruption charge.

The charges were presented before Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela, and the defendant appeared in court in accordance with a previously issued summons.

After the indictment was served, the court ordered that the defendant be released on two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each. The court also directed that his fingerprints be taken and a report submitted.

According to the charges filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), it is alleged that in 2016, while serving at the Lanka Fertilizer Company, he caused a loss of Rs. 8,859,708 to the Government of Sri Lanka by providing an undue advantage to a private company during a procurement process.

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission has charged the defendant under Section 70 of the Bribery Act for committing the offence of “corruption.”

The case has been scheduled to be called again on May 6, 2026, for a pre-trial conference.