The Motor Traffic Department has decided to introduce and SMS alert system notifying driving license applicants on the time to collect their license cards.

Acting Commissioner General of the Department Upali Jayasekara said that the system would be introduced within two weeks with the assistance of the Department’s IT Division.

This was after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid an unannounced inspection visit to the Department yesterday (Dec 26) and urged for a system to minimise delays and benefit the public.

Jayasekara said that some 2000 people visit the Department daily for medical check-ups and to apply for their driving licenses.

(Source: The Sunday Times – By Damith Wickramasekara)