Measures to bring down the price of rice in the local market and release rice stocks from warehouses will be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting, Environment, Wildlife, Land and Land Development Minister S.M. Chandrasena said.

He disclosed this at a media conference held at the Environment Ministry on Thursday (26).

Minister Chandrasena said rice mill owners, whose production cost of a kilogramme of rice was only around Rs. 70, obtained unconscionable profits by selling it at exorbitant prices causing hardships to consumers.

He promised to bring down the price of rice in the market after the next Cabinet meeting after discussing measures to create awareness among rice mill owners and break the rice monopoly while focusing on people who tried to inconvenience the public.

He said at present rice stocks are being calculated by inspecting warehouses and steps would be taken soon to break the rice monopoly created with political backing.

He said steps would also be taken to transform the Paddy Marketing Board and the CWE into profitable concerns.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Liyanage)