President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called on officials to fulfil their responsibilities by creating a revolution in the vocational training industry, in order to produce skilled labour to meet the requirements of both local and foreign job markets.

The President during talks last evening with officials said necessary curriculum must be introduced in order to meet the needs of the local and foreign job markets following thorough evaluations.

President Rajapaksa added that a change in attitude must be formed amongst the youth pertaining to the vocational training industry.

The President also discussed the possibility of providing women leaving overseas for domestic employment necessary training facilities, in order to transform the industry into a respectable one.

(Source: News Radio)