MP Ali Sabri Raheem arrested with gold at BIA

Parliamentarian Ali Sabri Raheem has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of gold.

Ali Sabri Raheem is an All Ceylon Makkal Congress MP from Puttalam District.

The Customs officials on duty at the airport have impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to Sri Lanka from overseas.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the Revenue Task Force (RTF) Directorate which operates under the direct supervision of the Director General of Customs.