Muslim ministers, who had resigned from their posts, have sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena to their previous ministerial portfolios today (29).

Accordingly, Rauf Hakeem was sworn in as Minister for City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.

Rishad Bathiudeen – Minister of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development.

Ameer Ali – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs.

Abdullah Maharouf – Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping.

Buddhika Pathirana – State Minister of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development.

However, Ali Zahir Moulana, H.M Haris, and Faizal Cassim did not accept any Ministerial portfolios.