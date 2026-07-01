New Sri Lanka Navy Commander meets Defence Secretary

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 7:18 pm

Newly appointed Sri Lanka Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando met Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Ministry of Defence today (July 1).

The meeting was held as a courtesy call and marked Vice Admiral Fernando’s first official meeting with the Defence Secretary after assuming duties as the 27th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Welcoming the newly appointed Navy Commander, the Defence Secretary extended his congratulations to Vice Admiral Fernando.

The Defence Secretary also expressed confidence that Vice Admiral Fernando would lead the Sri Lanka Navy with professionalism, dedication and strategic vision.

He further said he believes the new Navy Commander will help strengthen the operational excellence and proud traditions of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Vice Admiral Fernando received his letter of appointment from Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat on June 30, 2026.