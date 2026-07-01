Sri Lanka bus fares to rise by 12% from July 6, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 1, 2026 - 4:33 pm

Bus fares in Sri Lanka will increase by 12% from July 6, 2026 with the minimum fare rising from Rs. 30 to Rs. 34.

Accordingly, the new bus fare revision will come into effect on July 6, 2026.

Under the revision, fares for normal bus services travelling to destinations less than 100 kilometres will be increased by 12%.

For normal bus services travelling to destinations of 100 kilometres or more, fares will be increased by 20%.

Meanwhile, luxury bus fares for destinations less than 100 kilometres will also be increased by 12%.

Luxury bus fares for destinations above 100 kilometres will be increased by 15%.